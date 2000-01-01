Video Tamron Hall refuses to stay in one lane Emmy Award-winning Tamron Hall has been a respected journalist for nearly three decades, becoming the first Black female cohost of the ‘Today Show’ in 2014. After a highly publicized exit from the show, she launched her own self-titled talk show. Now, Hall adds the title of author to her résumé with ‘As The Wicked Watch,’ revealing a story that is extremely personal to her.