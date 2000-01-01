11.30.18

Following in the footsteps of Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan, the former The Amanda Show and She's The Man star had a very public meltdown a few years ago. She recently addressed her former drug abuse and mental health issues in Paper Magazine's Break The Internet Issue. What role does the media play in exploiting these young stars' issues and should there be more responsibility when it comes to reporting on mental health? We react.