Why "A Star Is Born" reveals the future of the music industry

Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, and Imagine Dragons are some of the artists who’ve expanded their storytelling beyond just music--they’re starring in documentaries and blockbuster feature films. Russell Wallach, president of Live Nation’s media and sponsorship, explains why it’s more important than ever for artists to think globally.

