Video How to make the most of a 4 a.m. wakeup—when no one else gets in till 9 Waking up absurdly early is one of the many productivity hacks people are trying, and swearing by. But what use is rising at the crack of dawn if no one else is? We asked two brave Fast Company staffers to come in to work at 5 a.m. and, well . . . figure that out.