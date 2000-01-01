advertisement
What would you say to a 3D version of yourself?

What if you could interact with a holographic, 3D avatar of yourself? Martine Jarlgaard wondered just that before she came up with Meet Yourself, an art installation that takes a 3D scan of a person, and then allows them to interact via an AR headset. Meet Yourself is a unique way of letting technology change your perspective of you. The technology will next be iterated in partnership with the Stanford University WSD HANDA Center for Human Rights and International Justice.

