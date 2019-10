Video These twins might be identical, but their approach to business is very different Antoinette M. Clarke, SVP of Branded Entertainment & Innovation at CBS, and Tricia Clarke-Stone, cofounder & CEO of the marketing and advertising agency WP Narrative_, both grew up in the same household and forged successful careers in the content and entertainment space, but their approach to work is very different. Here, they grill each other about their different personality types, and how that's influenced the way they work.