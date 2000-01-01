advertisement
advertisement

What New Yorkers think of big award shows

In 2018, the Oscars, Grammys, and Golden Globes lost a shocking 14 million viewers from the prior year, so, yes: The popularity of televised awards shows is notably on the decline. Fast Company hit the streets of New York to ask, are awards shows still relevant?

Featured Videos

advertisement

Latest Videos

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life