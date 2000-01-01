Video 'It's killing us.' How Taraji P. Henson is tackling Black mental health One in every five Americans will suffer from a mental illness at some point in their lives. Only one in three African Americans actually ever seek help and they are the least likely population to receive treatment. Founded in 2018 by Taraji P. Henson and led by Executive Director Tracie Jade Jenkins, The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, along with their talk show Peace of Mind with Taraji, aims to eradicate the stigma around mental health issues in the African American community.