We Swapped Out Coffee For Caffeinated Food. We Regretted It

The Verb bar, created by a group of Yale students, has 100mg of caffeine from green tea that promises to give you the same energy boost as a cup of joe. The Fast Company video team road-tested it on a shoot in Boston.

