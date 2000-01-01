advertisement
advertisement
  • 12:48 pm

Tory Burch and Jennifer Doudna team up for women scientists

The entrepreneur and the biochemist speak exclusively with "Fast Company" about a new fellowship that combines business and genomics.

Featured Videos

advertisement

Latest Videos

Video

Asian business leaders on how we can all combat AAPI hate

In 2020, COVID-19 ignited a rise in Asian hate crimes. There were nearly 3,800 incidents reported over the course of a year. According to the Stop AAPI Hate Reporting Center, from March 2020 to December 2020, 8% of Asian-hate incidents involved workplace discrimination or refusal of service. Emily Chang, CEO of China at McCann Worldgroup, and Peter Pham, cofounder & partner at Science Inc, share what we can do to make the workplace better for the AAPI community.

Asian business leaders on how we can all combat AAPI hate
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life