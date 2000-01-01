advertisement
Todrick Hall Reacts To His Own Evolution

The multitalented YouTube, TV, and Broadway star has come a long way since his first viral video in 2010. With the release of his new documentary, "Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall," he takes a look back at some of his most popular videos.

