Tiger Woods’ secret weapon: How TaylorMade’s new Stealth drivers were made

With all the hype swirling around Tiger Woods’s return to the Masters, we explore how TaylorMade’s newest Carbonwood Stealth driver could help him make history—and promises to change the industry forever. ‘Fast Company’ took a sneak peek at TaylorMade’s world headquarters in Carlsbad, California, to find out why. This is Fast Company’s Innovation Labs.

Busting Bureaucracy and humanizing work with Bill Anderson

Bill Anderson is the CEO of Roche Pharmaceuticals, and for the past 5 years has been leading a crusade to “smash” bureaucracy. In this episode of the New Human Movement, Gary Hamel and Michele Zanini talk to Bill about what it takes to create a more empowering and entrepreneurial organization. This conversation is part of the New Human Movement, a series featuring bold thinkers and radical doers who are reimagining work, management and capitalism for a new age. For more, visit humanocracy.com/movement

How to lead with heart

Angela Ahrendts is the former CEO of Burberry and head of Retail for Apple. In this episode of the New Human Movement, Gary Hamel and Michele Zanini discuss how leadership needs to be reimagined for a new age. Angela believes that leaders must learn how to share their power, connect people, and build an environment that encourages everyone to shape the future of the organization. This conversation is part of the New Human Movement, a series featuring bold thinkers and radical doers who are reimagining work, management and capitalism for a new age. For more, visit humanocracy.com/movement

Products made by Black entrepreneurs are not just for Black people

Fifteen Percent Pledge is No. 23 on Fast Company’s list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2022. The pledge is a U.S.-based nonprofit organization that encourages retailers to pledge at least 15% of their shelf space to Black-owned businesses. Since 2020, Fifteen Percent Pledge has partnered with over 28 retailers and has shifted almost $10B of revenue to Black-owned businesses. Chris Denson spoke with founder and CEO Aurora James and executive director LaToya Williams-Belfort about their success, as well as the chief merchandising officer at Ulta Beauty, which was one of the first retailers to take the pledge.

