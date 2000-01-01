Video Genies wants to make an Instagram avatar for everyone In 2019, more of our lives take place online than ever before. With that comes the ability of digital self expression, and Genies is at the forefront of avatar popularity. Celebrities like Rhianna, Kyrie Irving, and and the Chainsmokers have embraced Genies' technology. Akash Nigam—Genies' CEO and cofounder—believes that everyone will have a digital representation of themselves. Nigam and his company plan to stay at the cutting edge of the digital avatar industry.