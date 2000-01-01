advertisement
This technology eliminates all biases when it comes to hiring

Pymetrics, started by Harvard and MIT trained neuroscientist Frida Polli in 2011, leverages behavioral science and audited AI technology to not only match people to the right job for them, but also to eliminate any bias in the hiring process.

Genies wants to make an Instagram avatar for everyone

In 2019, more of our lives take place online than ever before. With that comes the ability of digital self expression, and Genies is at the forefront of avatar popularity. Celebrities like Rhianna, Kyrie Irving, and and the Chainsmokers have embraced Genies' technology. Akash Nigam—Genies' CEO and cofounder—believes that everyone will have a digital representation of themselves. Nigam and his company plan to stay at the cutting edge of the digital avatar industry.

