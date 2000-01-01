advertisement
advertisement

This retail dinosaur is really a blueprint for supersized stores to come

When Mall of America originally opened in 1992, it was widely thought of as a gimmick: Putting a mega mall in the Midwest during a recession was assumed to be lose-lose. But 26 years later, amid a retail apocalypse, the Minnesota monolith is still thriving.

Featured Videos

advertisement

Latest Videos

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life