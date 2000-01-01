Video Asian business leaders on how we can all combat AAPI hate In 2020, COVID-19 ignited a rise in Asian hate crimes. There were nearly 3,800 incidents reported over the course of a year. According to the Stop AAPI Hate Reporting Center, from March 2020 to December 2020, 8% of Asian-hate incidents involved workplace discrimination or refusal of service. Emily Chang, CEO of China at McCann Worldgroup, and Peter Pham, cofounder & partner at Science Inc, share what we can do to make the workplace better for the AAPI community.