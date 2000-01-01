advertisement
advertisement

This NASA Astronaut Knows How To Make Science More Appealing To Kids

"We have a growing population in this world. In 2050 we’re going to have 9 billion people on this planet. That kind of population increase is going cause issues with the environment, food and water sources, energy, sustainability… things that only science can solve." Study: 3M State of Science Index

Featured Videos

advertisement

Latest Videos

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life