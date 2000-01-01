advertisement
  9:00 am

This might just be the sexiest airport hotel in the world

When Trans World Airlines went out of business in 1990, their lavish airline terminal at JFK went dark. But 30 years (and a quarter billion dollars) later, it's about to be reborn as the biggest hotel lobby in the world.

