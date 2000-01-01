advertisement
advertisement

This Highly Engineered Football Helmet Wants To Put A Dent In Concussions

The VICIS ZERO1 football helmet is the result of three years and $20 million in research and development. The helmet is multilayered, featuring a soft outer shell and an underlying layer of columns designed to mitigate collisions and slow impact forces. But can good design reduce concussions in football?

Featured Videos

advertisement

Latest Videos

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life