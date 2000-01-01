advertisement
This High-Seas Bourbon Baron Doesn't Mind Having A Few Bad Ideas

Trey Zoeller has a simple response to skeptics who think his process for aging whiskey aboard a ship is just a marketing gimmick: "Try it!" The founder of Jefferson's Bourbon, Zoeller isn't shy about innovating on an age-old craft, including in some ways that don't always pan out. "I never want to force an idea," he explains--but only after trying it first.

