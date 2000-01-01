advertisement
This fashion company is walking the walk when it comes to its mission

Out of an estimated 75 million workers in the fashion industry around the world, only 2% are earning a living wage. Nisolo, a Nashville-based fashion brand that produces its goods in Peru, has made a commitment that all employees earn a living wage, which includes benefits such as health care.

This breakthrough technology measures your attention and emotional response to content

SPARK Neuro is a neuroanalytics company that measures emotion and attention to optimize how successful a commerical or movie trailer can be. While focus groups can lead to bias, this new technology can reveal what you are engaged in with second-by-second precision, providing more accurate data points to provide to their clients. SPARK Neuro is starting with ads, and plans on broadening its focus to matters like politics and counter-terrorism.

