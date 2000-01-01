advertisement
This convenience mart is like your local shop, but with a twist

The Goods Mart offers staples like 7-Eleven or other quick-stop shops do, but its products are geared toward healthy eating and sustainable living. Why have a Coke Slurpee when you can have a Kombucha slushy?

