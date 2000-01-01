Video Lil Nas X and ’Old Town Road’ are changing what it means to be No. 1 Lil Nas X has broken records by becoming the first artist to have a song spend 17 weeks at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100. His viral hit, ’Old Town Road,’ has ushered in a new era for the music industry. Fast Company hit the streets of New York to find out how people felt about the song and its impact on the music industry.