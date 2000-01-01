advertisement
This App Tracks Political Ads To See Who Is Targeting Your Vote--And Why

Who Targets Me is a U.K.-based project that monitors your Facebook feed to see which parties and candidates are trying to influence your vote. Their goal is to increase transparency in election advertising, and to keep a lasting record to hold politicians accountable for their advertisements.

