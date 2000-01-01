advertisement
This Abandoned Naval Factory Has Been Reborn As A New Creative Hub

In Brooklyn's Navy Yard, in a building once used to assemble ships, lives the collaborative workspace New Lab. The 84 sq ft space is home to some of New York's most innovative entrepreneurs in robotics, AI, and urban tech and offers a 24-hour prototyping lab.

