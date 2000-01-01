advertisement
These Interior Design Students Are Working Pro Bono To Spruce Up Spaces Most In Need

Through the Fashion Institute of Technology's Integrated Service-Learning Project, students, alumni, and volunteers are renovating spaces that serve New York's hungry, homeless, and in-crisis citizens. They recently completed a redesign of the dining hall at St. Paul's House in Manhattan.

