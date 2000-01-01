advertisement
The Youth Climate Protests show the power of a desperate voice

The Global Climate strike showed the world the power of youth activism. Young voices compel us to listen and can cut through the noise. But after the protests and media storms subside, what steps need to be taken to ensure systemic change?

The many factors involved in a gun buyback

Since the shooting in El Paso that left at least 22 people dead, gun control has played a pivotal role in the democratic presidential debates. Beto O'Rourke has stated that he plans on not only banning the sale of assault weapons like AR-15 rifles, but also buying existing guns back from owners. But buying back guns at a national scale isn't as simple as it sounds. Politics, heated debates, and real economics are all layers that add to a gun buyback's complexity. Would it work in America?

What would you say to a 3D version of yourself?

What if you could interact with a holographic, 3D avatar of yourself? Martine Jarlgaard wondered just that before she came up with Meet Yourself, an art installation that takes a 3D scan of a person, and then allows them to interact via an AR headset. Meet Yourself is a unique way of letting technology change your perspective of you. The technology will next be iterated in partnership with the Stanford University WSD HANDA Center for Human Rights and International Justice.

