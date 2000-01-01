advertisement
advertisement

The reason why 100 people move to Nashville every day

With Millennials fleeing overpriced cities like New York and San Francisco to move to smaller, growing cities, Nashville is the now the seventh fastest growing city in America. Over 100 people are moving to the city daily. Here's why entrepreneurs like Robyn Donnelly and Katie MacLachlan are moving from places like NYC to open their own businesses.

Featured Videos

advertisement

Latest Videos

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life