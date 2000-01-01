advertisement
The radical notion that inspired this razor brand: Women shouldn't have to pay more than men

Billie was founded by Georgina Gooley and Jason Bravman in 2017 to tackle the unequal price gap for female shaving products, otherwise known as the pink tax. Billie prides itself as a female-first shave and body brand delivering premium quality razors and body care products at half the price, and focuses their ads on women's freedom to display natural body hair.

