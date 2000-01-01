Video Spiked seltzer is the hottest drink of 2019 Spiked seltzer is everywhere. Whether you're at a pool party, a concert, or just at your local grocery store, it's hard to miss the cans of flavored fizzy alcohol. Sales of spiked seltzer have grown by 200% in the last year, and more big-name players are trying to grab a share of the market. For now, there's a clear winner: White Claw. We hit the streets of New York to find out why spiked seltzer became so popular in 2019.