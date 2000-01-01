advertisement
The important, improbable solution to the gender pay gap problem

In 2019, many women still earn 20% less than men. While U.S. presidential hopeful Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has proposed a universal childcare plan, and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has addressed pay inequality on social media, we don’t seem to be any closer to a solution. But there may be an obvious answer that is seldom discussed.

How to explain an employment gap on your resume

Gaps in a resume happen. Sharing them with a potential employer, however, can feel awkward. Here’s the experts’ take on how to put a positive spin on that one-, four-, or even 12-month period of time when you weren’t working. SOURCES: Kathleen Pai, VP of Human Resources at Ultimate Software Shawn Tolan, Managing Director at The Tolan Group Thom Kleiner, Executive Director of Westchester-Putnam Workforce Ariel Schur, CEO & founder at ABS Staffing Solutions Michele Mavi, Director of Internal Recruiting at Atrium Stephanie Naznitsky, Executive Director at OfficeTeam Tommy Chenoweth, Head of People Strategy at January Digital Article by Stephanie Vozza, Fast Company

