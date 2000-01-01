08.01.18

Cody Wilson of Defense Distributed, an online organization that develops digital firearms files, was set to release the downloadable blueprints for several guns on August 1st, 2018. The guns (including AR-15 style-rifles) can be created using a 3D printer, sparking outrage amongst gun control groups. Merely hours before the release, a federal judge in Seattle temporarily blocked the move with a restraining order. But this debate raises several concerns connected to the case such as freedom of speech, gun control (including Parkland's Everytown movement), advancing technology, and Trump's involvement with the NRA