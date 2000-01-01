advertisement
The Day I Got Microchipped

Radio frequency ID (RFID) chips are now being implanted in people, and that's raising lots of privacy and safety concerns. Fast Company writer John Converse Townsend recently traveled to Three Square Market--a Wisconsin-based company specializing in the technology--to try it out firsthand quite literally.

