advertisement
advertisement
  • 8:00 am

The biggest career lesson Desus & Mero have learned so far

Desus & Mero have managed to turn their humble first podcast into a successful late-night talk show on Showtime. Here, the Bodega Boys reveal to each other the biggest lesson they have learned since their show has taken off.

Featured Videos

advertisement

Latest Videos

Video

Genies wants to make an Instagram avatar for everyone

In 2019, more of our lives take place online than ever before. With that comes the ability of digital self expression, and Genies is at the forefront of avatar popularity. Celebrities like Rhianna, Kyrie Irving, and and the Chainsmokers have embraced Genies' technology. Akash Nigam—Genies' CEO and cofounder—believes that everyone will have a digital representation of themselves. Nigam and his company plan to stay at the cutting edge of the digital avatar industry.

Genies wants to make an Instagram avatar for everyone
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life