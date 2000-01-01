advertisement
Taylor Swift, Kanye West, and the celebrity effect in politics

Celebrities, athletes, and companies are in a unique position to speak out to their (hundreds of) millions of supporters on politics and other issues, even if their fans might not agree with what they have to say. Should they? And what might happen if a lot more start doing so?

