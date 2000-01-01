advertisement
Take $250,000 cars for a spin at this country club for race car drivers

Autobahn Country Club in Joliet IL, doesn’t have putting greens and tennis courts, it has racetracks and $250,000 McLarens you can take for a spin.

This breakthrough technology measures your attention and emotional response to content

SPARK Neuro is a neuroanalytics company that measures emotion and attention to optimize how successful a commerical or movie trailer can be. While focus groups can lead to bias, this new technology can reveal what you are engaged in with second-by-second precision, providing more accurate data points to provide to their clients. SPARK Neuro is starting with ads, and plans on broadening its focus to matters like politics and counter-terrorism.

