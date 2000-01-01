advertisement
advertisement

Spiked seltzer is the hottest drink of 2019

Spiked seltzer is everywhere. Whether you're at a pool party, a concert, or just at your local grocery store, it's hard to miss the cans of flavored fizzy alcohol. Sales of spiked seltzer have grown by 200% in the last year, and more big-name players are trying to grab a share of the market. For now, there's a clear winner: White Claw. We hit the streets of New York to find out why spiked seltzer became so popular in 2019.

Featured Videos

advertisement

Latest Videos

Video

This breakthrough technology measures your attention and emotional response to content

SPARK Neuro is a neuroanalytics company that measures emotion and attention to optimize how successful a commerical or movie trailer can be. While focus groups can lead to bias, this new technology can reveal what you are engaged in with second-by-second precision, providing more accurate data points to provide to their clients. SPARK Neuro is starting with ads, and plans on broadening its focus to matters like politics and counter-terrorism.

This breakthrough technology measures your attention and emotional response to content
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life