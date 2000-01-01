advertisement
Should my old tweets get me fired from my new job?

In this episode, hosts Christina and Yasmin talk about how to navigate your professional and personal social media presence. The ladies also speak with author and former New York Times and Vice journalist Jamal Jordan about how he handles his Twitter and Instagram accounts. Listen and subscribe on Spotify and Apple Podcasts: Spotify: https://rb.gy/8nms0t Apple Podcasts: https://rb.gy/u0z2kd

Asian business leaders on how we can all combat AAPI hate

In 2020, COVID-19 ignited a rise in Asian hate crimes. There were nearly 3,800 incidents reported over the course of a year. According to the Stop AAPI Hate Reporting Center, from March 2020 to December 2020, 8% of Asian-hate incidents involved workplace discrimination or refusal of service. Emily Chang, CEO of China at McCann Worldgroup, and Peter Pham, cofounder & partner at Science Inc, share what we can do to make the workplace better for the AAPI community.

How Intuit is reinventing HR to make tech and finance more equitable for all

Historically, diversity in the tech and finance industries has not equated to racial equity. Intuit—the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mint—is rethinking its hiring processes and developing a culture that encourages inclusion at every level of the organization. In fact, Intuit has made a pledge to advance diversity around the world. Host Chris Denson spoke with CEO Sasan Goodarzi and Director of Racial Equity, La Toya Haynes, about HR processes and practices of the future.

