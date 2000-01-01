advertisement
advertisement
  • 8:00 am

Sallie Krawcheck on how she got fired... twice

Sallie Krawcheck, the CEO and cofounder of Ellevest—the digital financial adviser for women—was fired from two CEO positions in finance but bounced back. In this episode, Sallie reveals the fine line high-performing women have to walk when being a boss.

Featured Videos

advertisement

Latest Videos

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life