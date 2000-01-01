advertisement
Regina Hall has been making us laugh for over 20 years

From playing the scene-stealing Brenda in the "Scary Movie" franchise, to starring alongside Tiffany Haddish in the raucous comedy "Girls Trip," and now playing Lisa in the indie comedy "Support The Girls," Regina Hall has been entertaining audiences for over two decades. Here, she takes a look back at the pivotal moments of her career.

