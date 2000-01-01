advertisement
President of Mars Wrigley on the key to being a Black leader in business in 2021

Mars Wrigley President Anton Vincent talks about the importance of inclusivity, the impact of the pandemic on communities of color, and how he stays motivated as a leader.

How PayPal is actually closing the racial wealth gap

Black-owned businesses have been some of the worst hit by the pandemic. Now, PayPal is putting its money where its mouth is. In June 2020, in response to the Black Lives Matter protests, the company announced a $535 million commitment to to support minority-owned businesses in the fight against economic inequality. PayPal CEO Dan Schulman and EVP of global sales Peggy Alford join host Chris Denson to discuss why this needs to be a movement and not just a moment.

