Video Trump and Bloomberg spent $11 million on Super Bowl ads, but will they work? President Donald Trump and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg are both running political ads during Super Bowl LIV. It's the first time in history that any candidates have done so. In total, the 2020 political cycle is expected to rack up $6 billion in ad spending, which begs the question: are political ads worth the money? [Photos: Drew Angerer/Getty (Trump at rally); Michael Ciaglo/Getty (Bloomberg at event); Drew Angerer/Getty (Bloomberg at press conference]