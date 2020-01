Video Corporate America is overlooking a neglected talent pool-former felons Shaka Senghor, ex-convict and author of 'Writing My Wrongs: Life, Death, and Redemption', found himself selling crack at the age of 14. After turning his life around in prison, he discovered his talent as a writer and businessman. Senghor discusses how his past filled with crime helped prepare him for the business world. He believes big companies today can enhance their businesses while helping the lives of those who have served jail time.