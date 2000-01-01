advertisement
Nike and the art of politicizing a brand this NFL season

As the NFL begins its regular season, it’s expected that the debate around players who kneel during the National Anthem will continue. Especially after Colin Kaepernick, who led the protests, landed a spot in Nike’s Just Do It ad campaign, drawing tremendous praise and scorn.

