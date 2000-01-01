advertisement
advertisement

Neil deGrasse Tyson on how war impacts the aerospace industry

The famed astrophysicist and author of Accessory to War: The Unspoken Alliance Between Astrophysics and the Military stopped by Fast Company HQ to discuss how the military impacts space technology, the Trump administration’s Space Force, and the future of the aerospace industry.

Featured Videos

advertisement

Latest Videos

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life