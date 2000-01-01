advertisement
Meet Shake Shack's Director of Brand Communications, Kristyn Clark

Kristyn Clark began her career in fashion PR. She worked for prominent brands like Gucci and Michael Kors, only to realize it wasn't the industry she desired. Clark explains how taking a step back to work at Soul Cycle, a brand she loved, helped launch her career to new heights. Now, she is the Director of Brand Communications at Shake Shack.

This breakthrough technology measures your attention and emotional response to content

SPARK Neuro is a neuroanalytics company that measures emotion and attention to optimize how successful a commerical or movie trailer can be. While focus groups can lead to bias, this new technology can reveal what you are engaged in with second-by-second precision, providing more accurate data points to provide to their clients. SPARK Neuro is starting with ads, and plans on broadening its focus to matters like politics and counter-terrorism.

