Video 2 Latinx trailblazers on overcoming obstacles and finding your superpower The Pew Research Center found that the U.S. Hispanic population in 2020 accounted for 51% of the entire U.S. population growth that year. Despite the stats, Black and Hispanic workers are the most underrepresented in the highest-paying and most influential positions and overrepresented in roles such as assistants and laborers. It comes as no surprise that the number of Latinx-owned businesses are booming as entrepreneurs are starting their own ventures. Host Chris Denson speaks with Christine De La Rosa, CEO and cofounder of The People’s Ecosystem, and Emmy award-winning journalist and president at The Futuro Media Group Maria Hinojosa to discuss their journeys.