advertisement
advertisement

Maria Ressa on the future of journalism in the social media era

Filipino-American journalist, author, and cofounder and CEO of Rappler, Maria Ressa discusses how social networks have impacted journalism.

Featured Videos

advertisement

Latest Videos

Video

2 Latinx trailblazers on overcoming obstacles and finding your superpower

The Pew Research Center found that the U.S. Hispanic population in 2020 accounted for 51% of the entire U.S. population growth that year. Despite the stats, Black and Hispanic workers are the most underrepresented in the highest-paying and most influential positions and overrepresented in roles such as assistants and laborers. It comes as no surprise that the number of Latinx-owned businesses are booming as entrepreneurs are starting their own ventures. Host Chris Denson speaks with Christine De La Rosa, CEO and cofounder of The People’s Ecosystem, and Emmy award-winning journalist and president at The Futuro Media Group Maria Hinojosa to discuss their journeys.

2 Latinx trailblazers on overcoming obstacles and finding your superpower
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life