advertisement
advertisement

Living Algorithms: Artificial Intelligence Gets Deeply Personal

Increasingly, artificial intelligence is being deployed to allow companies to understand and explore intimacy, feelings, beliefs, and desire—soft skills that go beyond rote predictive analytics. How can companies deploy artificial intelligence to deepen the personal touch and the emotional connection with clients and customers? How do we match this intimacy with privacy and the protection it demands?

Featured Videos

advertisement

Latest Videos

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life