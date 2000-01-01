advertisement
Lena Waithe talks Hollywood inclusivity and her humble beginnings in the business.

Lena Waithe discusses her broad experiences in Hollywood, from sitting in diverse writing rooms to acting alongside big-name stars. She has become an icon of LGBTQ representation in entertainment and credits her success to some incredible early career moves and strong mentorship.

