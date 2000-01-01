advertisement
Lauren Conrad's business is empowering women around the world

The former star of MTV's "The Hills" has created a full lifestyle brand, from clothing lines to books. Now Lauren and her best friend Hannah Skvarla have cofounded The Little Market, an online nonprofit shop featuring products made by female artisans from around the world.

