Joel Edgerton explains why he needed to make 'Boy Erased'

The actor, writer, and director is bringing the real-life story of author Garrard Conley’s experience with gay conversion therapy to the screen. Lucas Hedges stars as Conley, along with Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe as his parents.

